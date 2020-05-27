Saracens sign Wales scrum-half Aled Davies

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Wales scrum-half Aled Davies is joining Saracens ahead of their campaign in the second-tier English Championship.

The 27-year-old, who has won 20 caps for his country, is leaving Pro14 side Ospreys to sign a three-year deal at Allianz Park.

Davies played for Scarlets before joining the Ospreys in 2018 and was part of the Welsh squad at last year's Rugby World Cup.

"It's a great opportunity for me at a massive club," he said. "It's a massive honour to come here and I can't wait to get started.

"It seems like there is a good team and family ethos around the club which is very attractive for me and my family."

Saracens, the reigning English Premiership and European champions, will be relegated from the English top-flight at the end of the current campaign as a result of salary-cap breaches.

Rugby is currently on hold around the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic.

