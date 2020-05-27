Scottish club's fans 'to decide' goalkeeper's fate on Twitter

Scottish football club Livingston cheekily asked fans on Twitter to decide the fate of one of their goalkeepers

Scottish football club Livingston have taken an unusual approach to working out whether to keep goalkeeper Gary Maley... asking supporters on Twitter to decide his fate.

The part-time goalkeeper's contract expires in June and the Scottish Premiership side, whose season has now finished, reached out with a tongue-in-cheek post.

"Quite possibly a football first but we're giving you the chance to decide on the future of goalkeeper @Maley1Gary," Livingston tweeted.

"With his contract expiring next month, we're leaving it in the hands of the fans as to whether or not we offer "Stretch" an extension. Stay or go - you decide!"

But the goalkeeper was in on a stunt that has benefited a children's charity.

Assistant manager David Martindale, who was Maley's best man at his wedding, pledged a pound ($1.2) to charity for every vote but the poll has attracted almost 200,000 votes as well as stinging criticism from people who were unaware of the background.

Maley said: "He mentioned my contract and I said 'look, give it to one of the kids, I am 37, I am nearly done'. He said 'we will have a bit of fun with it, have a laugh, we will put up a vote on Twitter'.

"Davie said he would put a pound in per vote for charity, thinking we would get 500 votes. Obviously it escalated something ridiculous and Davie soon withdrew that offer."

He added: "It looks as though I'm going to win the vote and extend my deal but I said I will donate the next two months' wages to charity and Davie will match that."

