Twenty-six arrested in France and Belgium over Vietnam migrant lorry deaths
The French prosecutor's office said on Wednesday that 26 people had been arrested in France and Belgium in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants found in the back of a truck near London last October.
The dead, including two 15-year-old boys, were found on an industrial estate about 32 kilometres east of London last October.
(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)
