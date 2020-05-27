Twenty-six arrested in France and Belgium over Vietnam migrant lorry deaths

British Police forensics officers work on a lorry, found to be containing 39 dead bodies, at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, east of London, on October 23, 2019. © Ben Stansall, AFP

The French prosecutor's office said on Wednesday that 26 people had been arrested in France and Belgium in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants found in the back of a truck near London last October.