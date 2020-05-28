Africa and the coronavirus challenge: The impact of Covid-19 on the continent

On crowded buses in Cameroon's capital Yaoundé, social distancing is impossible.

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to spread in Africa, our correspondents filed a series of reports and interviews from across the continent. From Cameroon to South Africa, from Kenya to Tunisia and Madagascar, they investigate how the pandemic is evolving. Is Africa more resistant to the virus? How are lockdowns ending? And is social distancing possible?

Our reports and interviews on how the Covid-19 pandemic is affecting the African continent:

- In Cameroon, social distancing is impossible on the capital Yaoundé's crowded buses. Indira Ayuk reports.

>> Read our article: In Cameroon, chloroquine therapy hailed by French expert becomes state protocol

- In South Africa, a country with few open-air markets, supermarkets have become Covid-19 hotspots. Ayesha Ismail reports.

- In Kenya, Dino Mahtani, deputy director of the Africa Programme at the International Crisis Group, tells us how coronavirus is affecting neighbouring Somalia, one of the most unstable states in Africa. An interview conducted by Mukelwa Hlatshwayo.

- In Tunisia, the economy is slowly starting up again now that the lockdown has been eased. Fadil Aliriza reports.

>> Watch our interview: 'We've managed to keep Covid-19 under control in Tunisia,' PM tells FRANCE 24

- Finally, in Madagascar, restrictions imposed because of the virus have hit small traders hard. Gaëlle Borgia reports.

>> Watch our interview: Madagascar's president defends controversial homegrown Covid-19 cure

A programme coordinated by Nicolas Germain.

