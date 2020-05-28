Skip to main content
Confirmed French coronavirus cases jump due to systems update, but daily deaths stay low

In this photo from May 6, 2020, a patient suffering from the Covid-19 is treated in the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital in Vannes, France.
In this photo from May 6, 2020, a patient suffering from the Covid-19 is treated in the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital in Vannes, France. © Stephane Mahe, REUTERS
The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in France jumped by 3,325 to 149,071 on Thursday, though the increase was not due to a rise in daily infections but was a result of the inclusion of data from a new tracking system, the health ministry said in a statement.

“The increase compared to yesterday is due to more efficient tracking, not to the epidemiological situation in France,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Covid-19 death toll for the past 24 hours came in at 66, adding up to a total of 28,662 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

