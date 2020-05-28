Confirmed French coronavirus cases jump due to systems update, but daily deaths stay low
The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in France jumped by 3,325 to 149,071 on Thursday, though the increase was not due to a rise in daily infections but was a result of the inclusion of data from a new tracking system, the health ministry said in a statement.
“The increase compared to yesterday is due to more efficient tracking, not to the epidemiological situation in France,” the ministry said in a statement.
The Covid-19 death toll for the past 24 hours came in at 66, adding up to a total of 28,662 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
