Live: French PM Philippe unveils second phase in lifting of Covid-19 lockdown

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe presenting the first phase of France’s easing of its lockdown measures on May 7, 2020. © Christophe Archambault, REUTERS

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe is on Thursday presenting the details of phase two of France’s plan to lift its nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Philippe is expected to announce relaxed rules on travel and parks, as well as a time frame for when the country’s struggling restaurant industry might be able to open again after more than two months. Click on the player above to watch his speech live.