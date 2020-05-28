Skip to main content
The ICC says ex-Ivory Coast president Gbagbo can leave Belgium ‘under conditions’

Issued on: Modified:

Former Ivory Coast president Gbagbo is free to leave Belgium under certain conditions.
Former Ivory Coast president Gbagbo is free to leave Belgium under certain conditions. © Peter Dejong, REUTERS
Text by: NEWS WIRES

The International Criminal Court on Thursday said former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo can leave Belgium under conditions following his acquittal last year over post-electoral violence that killed 3,000 people.

However, Gbagbo cannot “travel beyond the territorial limits of the municipality of the receiving State without the explicit and prior authorisation of the Court,” an ICC statement said.

