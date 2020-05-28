The ICC says ex-Ivory Coast president Gbagbo can leave Belgium ‘under conditions’

Former Ivory Coast president Gbagbo is free to leave Belgium under certain conditions. © Peter Dejong, REUTERS

Text by: NEWS WIRES

The International Criminal Court on Thursday said former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo can leave Belgium under conditions following his acquittal last year over post-electoral violence that killed 3,000 people.