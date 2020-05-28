Skip to main content
Trump signs executive order targeting social media giants' legal protections

US President Donald Trump holds up a front page of the New York Post as he speaks to reporters while discussing an executive order on social media companies, at the White House in Washington, D.C., USA, on May 28, 2020.
US President Donald Trump holds up a front page of the New York Post as he speaks to reporters while discussing an executive order on social media companies, at the White House in Washington, D.C., USA, on May 28, 2020. © Jonathan Ernst, REUTERS
President Donald Trump issued an executive order Thursday seeking to strip social media giants like Twitter of legal immunity for content they publish.

If this was enacted, the likes of Twitter and Facebook would become open to lawsuits and greatly increased government regulation.

Trump—angered this week by Twitter’s tagging of one of his tweets for the first time with a fact-check notice—said regulation was needed because the companies are no longer neutral forums but engaging in “political activism.”

