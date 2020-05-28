Minnesota deploys National Guard to quell riots after police kill handcuffed black man

Protesters gather to watch shopping carts burning near the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 27, 2020. Picture taken May 27, 2020.

Minnesota governor activates National Guard to respond to violence following the death of George Floyd, a black man in police custody.

In a release announcing the activation, Gov. Tim Walz gave the following statement:

“It is time to rebuild. Rebuild the city, rebuild our justice system, and rebuild the relationship between law enforcement and those they’re charged to protect. George Floyd’s death should lead to justice and systemic change, not more death and destruction. As George Floyd’s family has said, ‘Floyd would not want people to get hurt. He lived his life protecting people.’ Let’s come together to rebuild, remember, and seek justice for George Floyd,” said Governor Walz.

Rioting on Wednesday and Thursday reduced parts of one neighborhood to a smoking shambles, with burned buildings, looted stores and angry graffiti demanding justice. It was the second consecutive night of violent protests following the death of George Floyd, who gasped for breath during a Monday arrest in which an officer kneeled on his neck for almost eight minutes. In footage recorded by a bystander, Floyd can be heard pleading that he can’t breathe until he slowly stops talking and moving.

