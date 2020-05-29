The world after Covid

The world after Covid © France 24

Health, society, economy, environment, globalisation and geopolitics: The Covid-19 crisis has profoundly shaken our world in many ways and raised a great deal of crucial questions. But what if this could be an opportunity to change things for the better? To consider this, FRANCE 24 invites you to meet the people who are daring to imagine the future. Artists, economists, scientists, philosophers and chefs share their hopes for the world after Covid-19.