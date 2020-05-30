Skip to main content
Live
#FranceLockdown
#CORONAVIRUS
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Afghanistan: Life inside Kabul's women's prison during Covid-19

Issued on: Modified:

Inside Kabul's only women's prison, May 30 2020.
Inside Kabul's only women's prison, May 30 2020. © FRANCE 24 screengrab.
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
|
Video by: FRANCE 24 Follow

Thousands of prisoners in Afghanistan have been released and pardoned as the country battles the Covid-19 pandemic. But in Kabul's only prison facility for women, more than a hundred women, often with young children, remain behind bars. FRANCE 24 reports from Kabul.

Advertising

In Afghanistan's overcrowded prisons, officials struggled to implement hygiene protocols to slow the spread of Covid-19.

President Ashraf Ghani intervened on March 27, signing a decree to release over 12,000 inmates and to reform various prisons as part of measures designed to battle the virus.

But in Kabul's only prison facility for women, more than a hundred women, often with young children, remain behind bars.

One detainee had fled her husband, to whom she was forcibly married at the age of 17.

To watch the video click on the player above.

 

 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.