Afghanistan: Life inside Kabul's women's prison during Covid-19

Thousands of prisoners in Afghanistan have been released and pardoned as the country battles the Covid-19 pandemic. But in Kabul's only prison facility for women, more than a hundred women, often with young children, remain behind bars. FRANCE 24 reports from Kabul.

In Afghanistan's overcrowded prisons, officials struggled to implement hygiene protocols to slow the spread of Covid-19.

President Ashraf Ghani intervened on March 27, signing a decree to release over 12,000 inmates and to reform various prisons as part of measures designed to battle the virus.

But in Kabul's only prison facility for women, more than a hundred women, often with young children, remain behind bars.

One detainee had fled her husband, to whom she was forcibly married at the age of 17.

