French Covid-19 case numbers extend decline

File photo of a nurse at the intensive care service of the Nantes CHU hospital, on May 19, 2020.

France's coronavirus case numbers were continuing to decline, health officials said on Saturday, with 14,380 patients currently in hospital, down from 14,695 a day earlier.

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care also fell to 1,325 from 1,361, the health directorate said in a statement.

The hospital death toll from the virus rose by 57 to 18,444 in the 10th consecutive daily increase below 100.

Numbers for nursing home deaths will next be updated on June 2, the directorate said.

France is set for an easing of restrictions after Prime Minister Édouard Philippe on Thursday announced details of the second phase in the gradual lifting of France’s strict coronavirus lockdown, which included a nationwide reopening of bars and restaurants from June 2.

But in Paris, where the risk of coronavirus spread remains higher than in the rest of the mainland, only the outside terraces of eating and drinking establishments can reopen to clients.

On Friday, the Louvre, the world's most visited museum, announced plans to re-open its doors on June 6 as part of a phased opening.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

