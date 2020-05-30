Murder accused ex-first lady leaves Lesotho as bail revoked

Maesaiah Thabane is suspected of orchestrating the shooting of her husband's estranged wife

Advertising Read more

Maseru (Lesotho) (AFP)

Police in Lesotho on Saturday said former first lady Maesaiah Thabane had left the country, a day after her bail was revoked on murder charges over the 2017 killing of her husband's estranged wife.

Maesaiah Thabane is suspected of orchestrating the shooting of Lipolelo Thabane who was gunned down outside her home in the capital Maseru.

Police have also charged her with the attempted murder of Lipolelo Thabane's friend Thato Sibolla, who was wounded at the scene.

Lesotho police commissioner Holomo Molibeli said authorities were informed on Friday through her lawyer that she had accompanied her husband Thomas Thabane to South Africa for medical treatment.

"We are aware that the former prime minister has left the country for medical care in South Africa," Molibeli told AFP.

"Maesaiah's lawyer informed us yesterday that she has accompanied her husband to South Africa. We don't know when they will be back in the country."

Previously freed by Lesotho's High Court on a 1,000 maloti ($57) bail, on Friday Lesotho's court of appeal revoked her bail and ordered her rearrest.

Thabane stepped down at the beginning of May following months of calls for his resignation over the murder of his estranged wife amid a bitter divorce battle.

Both Tom and Maesaiah deny any involvement in her death.

Lesotho's former finance minister, Moeketsi Majoro, was sworn in as prime minister last week, replacing the octogenarian leader.

© 2020 AFP