Artist Christo dies aged 84, L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped still on track

File photo taken in June 2016 of Bulgarian artist Christo near the monumental "Mastaba" art work in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France.

The artist known as Christo, who made his name transforming landmarks such as Germany's Reichstag by covering them with reams of cloth, died on Sunday aged 84, his official Facebook page announced.

Christo Vladimirov Javacheff died of natural causes at his home in New York City, the statement said.

Christo passed away today, on May 31, 2020, at his home in New York City. Christo and Jeanne-Claude have always made clear that their artworks in progress be continued after their deaths. L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped (Project for Paris) is still on track for Sept. 18–Oct. 3, 2021. pic.twitter.com/xHPURw60w2 — Christo and Jeanne-Claude (@ChristoandJC) May 31, 2020

The Bulgarian-born artist worked in collaboration with his wife Jeanne-Claude until her death in 2009.

"Christo lived his life to the fullest, not only dreaming up what seemed impossible but realizing it," said a statement from his office.

"Christo and Jeanne-Claude's artwork brought people together in shared experiences across the globe, and their work lives on in our hearts and memories."

In accordance with Christo's wishes, the statement added, a work in progress, "l'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped", would be completed. The event is on schedule to be shown from September 18 in 2021.

(AFP)

