Skip to main content
Live
#FranceLockdown
#CORONAVIRUS
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Artist Christo dies aged 84, L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped still on track

Issued on: Modified:

File photo taken in June 2016 of Bulgarian artist Christo near the monumental "Mastaba" art work in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France.
File photo taken in June 2016 of Bulgarian artist Christo near the monumental "Mastaba" art work in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France. AFP - VALERY HACHE
Text by: NEWS WIRES

The artist known as Christo, who made his name transforming landmarks such as Germany's Reichstag by covering them with reams of cloth, died on Sunday aged 84, his official Facebook page announced. 

Advertising

Christo Vladimirov Javacheff died of natural causes at his home in New York City, the statement said.

The Bulgarian-born artist worked in collaboration with his wife Jeanne-Claude until her death in 2009.

"Christo lived his life to the fullest, not only dreaming up what seemed impossible but realizing it," said a statement from his office.

"Christo and Jeanne-Claude's artwork brought people together in shared experiences across the globe, and their work lives on in our hearts and memories."

In accordance with Christo's wishes, the statement added, a work in progress, "l'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped", would be completed. The event is on schedule to be shown from September 18 in 2021.

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.