Covid-19: France records further decline in cases, hospitalisations

France's coronavirus cases are continued to decline, health officials said on Sunday, with 14,322 patients currently in hospital, down from 14,380 a dayearlier.

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care fell to 1,319 from 1,361, the health directorate said in a statement.

The hospital death toll from the virus rose by 31 to 18,475 – the 11th consecutive daily increase below 100.

Numbers for nursing home deaths will next be updated on Tuesday, the directorate said, following the long weekend since Monday is a public holiday in France.

The country has seen an easing of restrictions after Prime Minister Édouard Philippe on Thursday announced details of the second phase in the gradual lifting of a strict nationwide coronavirus lockdown, which began on March 17.

Bars and restaurants open from June 2, but in Paris, where the risk of Covid-19 infection remains higher than in the rest of the country, only outside terraces of cafés and restaurants can reopen.

Parks in the capital opened Saturday for the first time in over two months. Visitors must maintain social distancing and are advised to wear face masks – although these are not obligatory. Gatherings must also not exceed 10 people.

On Friday, the Louvre, the world's most visited museum, announced plans to welcome visitors on June 6 as part of a phased re-opening.

