Skip to main content
Live
#FranceLockdown
#CORONAVIRUS
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Protesters gather internationally to show solidarity with George Floyd

Issued on: Modified:

Protesters gather at the American embassy in Berlin to show support for George Floyd, May 30 2020.
Protesters gather at the American embassy in Berlin to show support for George Floyd, May 30 2020. © FRANCE 24 screengrab.
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
|
Video by: FRANCE 24 Follow

Protesters gathered across Europe on Saturday May 30 to show their solidarity with George Floyd, the black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Advertising

George Floyd, 46, died after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Footage of the arrest shows a police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on Floyd’s neck. Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder.

Protests have spread across the US and, on Saturday May 30, they also took place in European cities, including Berlin and London, and in Toronto.

FRANCE 24 meets protesters gathered in front of the American embassy in Berlin and in the London borough of Peckham.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.