Protesters gather internationally to show solidarity with George Floyd

Protesters gather at the American embassy in Berlin to show support for George Floyd, May 30 2020.

Protesters gathered across Europe on Saturday May 30 to show their solidarity with George Floyd, the black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

George Floyd, 46, died after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Footage of the arrest shows a police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on Floyd’s neck. Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder.

Protests have spread across the US and, on Saturday May 30, they also took place in European cities, including Berlin and London, and in Toronto.

FRANCE 24 meets protesters gathered in front of the American embassy in Berlin and in the London borough of Peckham.

