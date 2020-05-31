Protesters rally in Minneapolis to say 'no to racism'

FRANCE 24 spends a day with the protestors in Minneapolis, May 30 2020.

Hundreds of demonstrators rallied Saturday in Minneapolis for a fifth consecutive day to demand justice for George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody last week. FRANCE 24 reports from Minneapolis.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis Saturday in what started out as another peaceful day of protest to demand justice for George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody last week.

“We don’t want to live in a country which pretends that racism is over, cos racism is still here and racism is large today,” a young protester told FRANCE 24.

“They’re killing us for no reason. They killed that man for no reason,” said another.

Both the National Guard and police had strict orders to enforce the city-wide national curfew.

But this didn’t stop protesters from taking to the streets late into the night.

Law enforcement officials responded by cracking down on protesters and journalists alike with tear gas and rubber bullets.

