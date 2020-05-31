Skip to main content
Truck speeds into crowd of George Floyd protestors in Minneapolis

Police stand near a shirtless man, the driver of a truck that was driven into a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd on the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis, U.S., May 31, 2020.
Police stand near a shirtless man, the driver of a truck that was driven into a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd on the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis, U.S., May 31, 2020. © REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A tanker truck drove into protesters on interstate highway 35 West in Minneapolis, but none of the marchers were injured, according to a Reuters Witness.

The driver then got out of the truck and was beaten by protesters, the Reuters witness said.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety tweeted that the truck driver had incited the crowd of peaceful protesters. 

The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and arrested. There were no other reported injuries.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

 

