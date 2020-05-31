Skip to main content
Live
#FranceLockdown
#CORONAVIRUS
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Joe Biden condemns violence of US race protests

Issued on: Modified:

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is seen at War Memorial Plaza during Memorial Day, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Castle, Delaware, U.S. May 25, 2020.
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is seen at War Memorial Plaza during Memorial Day, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Castle, Delaware, U.S. May 25, 2020. REUTERS - Carlos Barria
Text by: NEWS WIRES

US presidential candidate Joe Biden on Sunday condemned the violence of race protests that have erupted across the United States but said Americans had a right to demonstrate.

Advertising

"Protesting such brutality is right and necessary. It's an utterly American response," the Democratic White House hopeful said in a statement.

"But burning down communities and needless destruction is not. Violence that endangers lives is not. Violence that guts and shutters businesses that serve the community is not."

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.