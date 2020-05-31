Joe Biden condemns violence of US race protests
US presidential candidate Joe Biden on Sunday condemned the violence of race protests that have erupted across the United States but said Americans had a right to demonstrate.
"Protesting such brutality is right and necessary. It's an utterly American response," the Democratic White House hopeful said in a statement.
"But burning down communities and needless destruction is not. Violence that endangers lives is not. Violence that guts and shutters businesses that serve the community is not."
We are a nation in pain, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us. We are a nation enraged, but we cannot allow our rage to consume us. Please stay safe. Please take care of each other. https://t.co/Y224rANwUF— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 31, 2020
