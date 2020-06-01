Skip to main content
Covid-19: France reports slight drop in hospitalisations on eve of further easing of lockdown

Issued on: Modified:

A patient suffering from Covid-19 practises rehabilitation exercises with physiotherapist Christophe Chamaillard in the intensive care unit at the hospital in Vannes, France on May 6, 2020.
A patient suffering from Covid-19 practises rehabilitation exercises with physiotherapist Christophe Chamaillard in the intensive care unit at the hospital in Vannes, France on May 6, 2020. © Stéphane Mahe, AFP
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

France’s health ministry said on Monday that people should continue applying protective measures against the new coronavirus outbreak even as the number of cases in hospitals and intensive care continues to fall.

It said in a statement that as France readies for a second phase of the easing of lockdown measures on Tuesday, with bars and restaurants permitted to fully or partially reopen, the "good news should not make us forget the danger of the virus”.

The health ministry said that 18,506 coronavirus deaths have been reported in hospital since March 1, while there were still 14,288 cases in hospital on Monday, a slight drop from 14,322 on Sunday.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

