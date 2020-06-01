France set to lift more Covid-19 restrictions: What you need to know for Phase 2

A barman in Paris sets up outside seating ahead of the partial reopening of restaurants and bars in the French capital on June 2.

France will enter its second phase of lockdown easing on Tuesday, after an initial loosening of restrictions on May 11, as the novel coronavirus outbreak continues to diminish in the country according to official figures.

"Freedom will finally become the rule and constraint the exception," Prime Minister Édouard Philippe told reporters last Thursday during a press conference presenting the new rules.

Phase 2 will include the reopening of cafés and restaurants in the so-called green zones, where the virus is least actively circulating, as well as parks and eatery terraces in Paris, and the lifting of restrictions on travel outside a 100km radius.

More than 28,000 people have died in France as a result of Covid-19, although the toll's climb has slowed markedly. The hospital death toll from the virus rose by 31 on Sunday to 18,475, the 11th consecutive daily increase below 100. The number of coronavirus-infected patients in intensive care (1,319 on Sunday) has returned nearly to levels last seen on March 20. Overall, more than 14,000 coronavirus patients remain in hospital.

No more 'red zones'

France's coronavirus colour map has shed the red. The previous map, used to determine the breadth of initial lockdown abating on May 11, showed a wide swath of the country's northeast in red, denoting areas where the novel coronavirus was actively circulating, as opposed to green.

Today, only three territories – Ile-de-France, which represents the greater Paris area, as well as overseas territories Mayotte in the Indian Ocean and French Guiana, which neighbours Brazil – are highlighted in orange, signifying the lockdown easing there over the next three weeks will be "a little more prudent".

Parks and gardens reopening

After a highly publicised, weeks-long dispute between Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and the French government, parks and gardens in the capital began reopening over the weekend. Hidalgo had called their continued closure a "public health" issue, underlining the paradox of allowing Parisians to use the métro and lounge on Seine quaysides while barring access to public green spaces.

Eating and drinking out

Cafés, bars and restaurants, which were shuttered across the country at midnight on March 14 amid the outbreak, are authorised to reopen to customers from Tuesday, with tables spaced at least one metre apart.

Conditions will be more strict, however, in orange zones, where only outdoor terraces will be available to seat customers. Paris has pledged to allow businesses to encroach on sidewalks, streets and parking spaces accordingly.

More schools reopening

Middle schools, which remained closed in red zones after the initial lockdown easing, will be permitted to reopen across the country from Tuesday. High schools, which had so far remained closed nationwide, will also begin reopening their doors. A strict health protocol remains in place for schools as children return amid the continuing epidemic, meaning numbers returning per class on any given day remain considerably limited.

Transportation

The national rail service SNCF will have its full slate of tickets available for sale as of mid-June, France's minister of Transport announced Sunday. TGV trains had seen every other seat made unavailable in order to maintain social distancing but those seating restrictions will now be dropped, Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told BFMTV.

Public transportation in the dense and still orange greater Paris area remains restricted during the rush hour, until "at least June 22", to passengers with a certificate from their employers justifying travel.

Public gatherings

Gatherings of more than 10 people remain off-limits in public spaces.

Coronavirus app

The StopCovid smartphone application will be available starting Tuesday. The bluetooth-based app will allow users to be informed if they have been in close and sustained contact (less than one metre for more than 15 minutes) with someone infected by coronavirus.

Culture and sport

Swimming pools, gyms, amusement parks, theatres and concert halls will be allowed to reopen starting Tuesday in green zones and from June 22 in orange zones.

Cinemas will be permitted to reopen across the country on June 22.

Borders

Border restrictions remain in place until June 15, but France is in favour of reopening them from then "should the health situation permit doing so, without a quarantine period for travellers arriving from European countries".

