Protests in Minneapolis over George Floyd's death leave city in ruins

An improvised barricade on fire during a protest against the death in Minneapolis of African American George Floyd, on May 31, 2020.

Residents in Minneapolis this weekend woke up to scenes of devastation as demonstrators protesting the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man by a white police officer, had left the city in ruins after putting several buildings on fire and looted offices. FRANCE 24 reports.

“It’s just very, very sad. It’s very devastating, it’s not just like an inconvenience, it’s like a death,” Fran Ankle, a shocked Minneapolis resident, said as she witnessed the damage to her neighbourhood in light of the violent protests.

Levi Boucher, a youth development specialist who works in the Migizi neighbourhood community centre, found her offices burned to the ground. “This is my office, this is the hardest place to look at,” she said as she showed FRANCE 24 around her former workplace.

“It’s a very deep feeling of hurt. To look at it burned,” she said.

Hundreds of volunteers have gathered to try to clean up among the rubble.

