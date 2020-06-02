Skip to main content
Covid-19: France records more than 100 new deaths as country's lockdown eases

Issued on: Modified:

Technicians handling blood samples for Covid-19 tests at the LPA analysis laboratory in Besançon, France on May 29 2020.
Technicians handling blood samples for Covid-19 tests at the LPA analysis laboratory in Besançon, France on May 29 2020. © Sebastian Bozon, AFP
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

France's Covid-19 death toll rose by more than 100 for the first time in 13 days on Tuesday, as the country enacts a new easing of lockdown measures.

The French health ministry said that the number of fatalities had risen by 107, or 0.4 percent, to 28,940, the fifth-highest tally in the world.

It also said the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units fell to 1,253 from Monday’s tally of 1,302.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

