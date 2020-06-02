Covid-19: France records more than 100 new deaths as country's lockdown eases
France's Covid-19 death toll rose by more than 100 for the first time in 13 days on Tuesday, as the country enacts a new easing of lockdown measures.
The French health ministry said that the number of fatalities had risen by 107, or 0.4 percent, to 28,940, the fifth-highest tally in the world.
It also said the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units fell to 1,253 from Monday’s tally of 1,302.
(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)
