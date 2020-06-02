Humphreys leaving Gloucester after Ackermann exit

Gloucester's director of rugby Humphreys will leave the club at the end of this month

London (AFP)

David Humphreys will leave his post as Gloucester director of rugby at the end of this month, the English Premiership club announced Tuesday.

The former Ulster coach has spent the last six years with the southwest side, who won the European Challenge Cup in his opening campaign at Kingsholm.

Last season Humphreys oversaw Gloucester's run to a third-place finish in the Premiership, but the Cherry and Whites had won only four of their 13 league matches before the current top-flight campaign was suspended in March because of the coronavirus.

And with Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann leaving last month, former Ireland fly-half Humphreys believes now is the right time for him to go as well, even though this season could yet resume.

"Following Johan Ackermann's departure last month, I took some time to review my own position at Gloucester and in light of many new challenges facing professional rugby as a result of COVID-19, I felt it was the right time for me to move on and a new head coach to come in and build on the work that has been done," said Humphreys in a club statement.

Gloucester added they hoped to have a new coaching structure in place by July.

