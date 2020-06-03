Covid-19: France records 81 new deaths as number of ICU cases continues to drop

Doctors treat a Covid-19 patient at the Jean Bernard hospital in Valenciennes, France, on May 5, 2020.

France's coronavirus death toll rose by 81 on Wednesday, or 0.3 percent, to reach 29,021, which is the fifth-highest death toll in the world.

The rate of increase has decreased compared to Tuesday, when fatalities were up 0.4 percent, and the number of people hospitalised for Covid-19 disease has continued its long-running decline, the health ministry said in a statement.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 151,677 from 151,325. The number of hospitalised patients continued to dropped to 13,514 on Tuesday, from 14,028 the day before, while the number of patients in intensive care units went down to 1,210 from 1,253.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 102,133 people were hospitalised, including 18,019 in intensive care, and 69,455 people were discharged from hospital.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AFP)

