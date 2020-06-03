Skip to main content
Four officers charged in George Floyd’s death, one with second-degree murder

The death of George Floyd has sparked nationwide protests, including this one in Washington, DC, near the US Capitol on June 3, 2020. © Mandel Ngan, AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES

The Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on the neck of a black man who later died will now be charged with second-degree murder, and his three colleagues will also face charges, Senator Amy Klobuchar said Wednesday. 

Advertising

The May 25 death of George Floyd – who had been accused of trying to buy cigarettes with a counterfeit bill – has ignited protests across the United States over systemic racism and police brutality.

“Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd's murder and also charging other 3 officers,” Klobuchar tweeted.

“This is another important step for justice.”

Chauvin was charged last week with third-degree murder, which is roughly akin to manslaughter. A charge of second-degree murder does not suggest premeditation but carries stiffer penalties.

(AFP)

 

