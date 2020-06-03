George Floyd protesters take to streets of affluent Washington DC suburb

FRANCE 24 reports from a protest in the wealthy Washington DC commuter city of Bathesda, Maryland.

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of an affluent Washington DC suburb on Tuesday in protest at the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week. FRANCE 24 reports from Maryland.

Advertising Read more

Bethesda, Maryland is typically known as a quiet, wealthy and overwhelmingly white suburb of Washington DC.

Yet the rallying cries from protesters were the same as those heard on the streets of poor black neighborhoods in Minneapolis where the George Floyd protests started.

"We’re asking for the same thing in 60 years, just see us as a human being," said one protester. "When does it ever change, when is enough enough?".

Click on the player above to watch the video report in full.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe