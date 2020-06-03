India confirmed Covid-19 cases surpass 200,000, peak weeks away

A municipal worker in protective gear and relatives place the body of a man, who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), before his cremation at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, June 2, 2020.

India's coronavirus infections crossed 200,000, the health ministry said on Wednesday, and a peak could still be weeks away in the world's second mostpopulous country.

Advertising Read more

Cases jumped by 8,909 over the previous day in one of the highest single-day spikes, taking the tally to 2,07,615. Six other nations, from the United States, to Britain and Brazil, have a higher caseload.

"We are very far away for the peak," said Dr Nivedita Gupta, of the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research.

Government officials have previously said it could be later this month, or even July, before cases start to fall off.

The death toll from the disease stood at 5,815.

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe