Africa's Sahel region becomes latest battleground for jihadist groups

The Sahel region of Africa, which includes Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, is an area greatly affected by jihadist militants. Many assume that these groups, notably affiliates of al-Qaeda and the so called Islamic State group, cooperate with each other, but a new article published by the Center for Global Policy in Washington, DC, argues that this is no longer the case.

Advertising Read more

FRANCE 24's Wassim Nasr, the author of the article entitled "The End of the Sahel Exception", talks about why the Sahel was the only area in the world where the two groups al-Qaeda and IS were not fighting each other for a long time, until a few weeks ago.

Click on the player above to watch the video.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe