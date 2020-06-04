Chelsea poised to beat Liverpool for £53 million Werner - reports
Issued on: Modified:
London (AFP)
Chelsea are closing in on a deal to sign striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, British media reported Thursday.
The 24-year-old had been thought to to be attracting interest from Premier League champions-elect Liverpool but it appears Chelsea have in fact met the German's reported release clause of some £53 million ($67 million).
Were Chelsea to bring Werner to Stamford Bridge it would be a major feather in the cap of the west London club.
For the past year there has been speculation linking Werner with a move to Anfield but time appears to be running out for the Reds, with the forward's release clause expiring on June 15 -- two days before the Premier League is set to restart after a coronavirus-enforced break of several months.
The Germany international has scored 31 goals for Leipzig in all competitions.
Chelsea have already agreed a deal to sign Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech.
© 2020 AFP