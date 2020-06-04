England's Te'o returns to rugby league with Broncos

Advertising Read more

Sydney (AFP)

Former England and British and Irish Lions centre Ben Te'o has returned to rugby league by rejoining the Brisbane Broncos in Australia's NRL.

Te'o missed out on a place in England's squad for last year's World Cup in Japan. His absence was confirmed two weeks after an altercation with team-mate Mike Brown while the team were at a training camp in Italy.

Te'o, 33, then had short stints in club rugby union with French club Toulon and Japan's Sunwolves.

But with the Sunwolves no longer involved in Super Rugby, Te'o has now returned to rugby league.

The native New Zealander played 75 times for the Broncos from 2009-12 and represented Queensland in the State of Origin.

He has now rejoined the Broncos for the remainder of the 2020 season.

"It's crazy how things work out but I'm just excited to get back playing rugby league and rip in with the boys and really work hard," Te'o told the club's website.

"Brisbane is home to me and the Broncos have always looked after me and I feel welcome here -- this is the perfect place to let me play."

Te'o, a member of the 2017 British and Irish Lions squad that toured New Zealand, spent three years with English club Worcester.

He made his England debut in 2016 and won 20 caps.

