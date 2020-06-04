Skip to main content
France cancels July 14 military parade over Covid-19

File photo of France's traditional July 14 military parade
File photo of France's traditional July 14 military parade © AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES

France will cancel its traditional July 14 military parade this year due to coronavirus social distancing requirements, replacing it with a ceremony to pay tribute to medical personnel at the forefront of the pandemic battle, the presidency said Thursday.

Rather than the traditional march of soldiers and display of military hardware down the Champs-Elysees, this year will see a much smaller ceremony at the Place de la Concorde, where the parade normally ends, it said.       

