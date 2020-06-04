Slavery and racial segregation: Historical context to the George Floyd protests

Last August, the United States marked 400 years since the first Africans arrived in the Americas as slaves. But 264 years of slavery followed by a century of Jim Crow laws perpetuating racial segregation left an indelible mark on US civilization.

FRANCE 24’s Erin Ogunkeye places the killing of George Floyd within a wider historical context of racial oppression and segregation in the United States.

