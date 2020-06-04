Skip to main content
Live
#FranceLockdown
#CORONAVIRUS
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Slavery and racial segregation: Historical context to the George Floyd protests

Issued on: Modified:

© FRANCE 24 screengrab
Text by: Erin Ogunkeye
|
Video by: Erin Ogunkeye

Last August, the United States marked 400 years since the first Africans arrived in the Americas as slaves. But 264 years of slavery followed by a century of Jim Crow laws perpetuating racial segregation left an indelible mark on US civilization. 

Advertising

FRANCE 24’s Erin Ogunkeye places the killing of George Floyd within a wider historical context of racial oppression and segregation in the United States.

Click on the viewer above to watch the video.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.