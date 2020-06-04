Slavery and racial segregation: Historical context to the George Floyd protests
Issued on: Modified:
Last August, the United States marked 400 years since the first Africans arrived in the Americas as slaves. But 264 years of slavery followed by a century of Jim Crow laws perpetuating racial segregation left an indelible mark on US civilization.
Advertising
FRANCE 24’s Erin Ogunkeye places the killing of George Floyd within a wider historical context of racial oppression and segregation in the United States.
Click on the viewer above to watch the video.
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe