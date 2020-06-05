Joe Marler signs new deal with English Premiership side Harlequins

Staying on - England prop Joe Marler has signed a new contract with Harlequins

London (AFP)

England prop Joe Marler has signed a new contract with Harlequins, the Premiership club announced on Friday.

The 29-year-old front row, who has also represented the British and Irish Lions, has made more than 200 appearances for Quins since a debut in 2009.

Quins did not reveal the exact length of Marler's latest deal but said he had committed his "long-term future" to the London club.

"I am a Harlequin, and I love the club," said Marler, capped 71 times by England .

"Growing up with Harlequins as my boyhood team, I remember getting thrown out of the Stoop as a fan when I was 12 because I had tried to run on the pitch.

"Now I get the chance to continue my journey with great friends, team-mates, coaches, and fans, without getting thrown out... yet."

Harlequins' head of rugby Paul Gustard said: "It is outstanding news that Joe has committed his long-term future to the club.

"He is, without doubt, one of the best props in world rugby and arguably the very best scrummaging loosehead prop in the modern era."

