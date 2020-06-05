Joe Marler signs new deal with English Premiership side Harlequins
Issued on: Modified:
London (AFP)
England prop Joe Marler has signed a new contract with Harlequins, the Premiership club announced on Friday.
The 29-year-old front row, who has also represented the British and Irish Lions, has made more than 200 appearances for Quins since a debut in 2009.
Quins did not reveal the exact length of Marler's latest deal but said he had committed his "long-term future" to the London club.
"I am a Harlequin, and I love the club," said Marler, capped 71 times by England .
"Growing up with Harlequins as my boyhood team, I remember getting thrown out of the Stoop as a fan when I was 12 because I had tried to run on the pitch.
"Now I get the chance to continue my journey with great friends, team-mates, coaches, and fans, without getting thrown out... yet."
Harlequins' head of rugby Paul Gustard said: "It is outstanding news that Joe has committed his long-term future to the club.
"He is, without doubt, one of the best props in world rugby and arguably the very best scrummaging loosehead prop in the modern era."
© 2020 AFP