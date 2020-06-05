Tokyo to skip one-year Olympic countdown over virus: reports

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have been postponed until July next year

Tokyo (AFP)

Tokyo is likely to scrap events marking a year to go until the postponed 2020 Olympic Games, fearing a celebration would be inappropriate during the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese media said Friday.

The Games have been postponed until July 23, 2021 over the pandemic, and it remains unclear whether even that delay will be sufficient.

Last year, the city and organisers held a series of events to mark the one-year countdown, including unveiling the newly designed medals.

But given the global crisis, a similar celebration is unlikely this July, Kyodo news agency said, citing a source within the organising committee.

Kyodo said posters and messages of encouragement to athletes might be put up and displayed online instead, adding that the organising committee felt a more "moderate tone" was appropriate.

National broadcaster NHK, also citing committee sources, said there were concerns about holding large-scale events while the risk of infection remains.

There was no immediate comment from Tokyo 2020 organisers.

A nationwide state of emergency over the virus has been lifted in Japan, but a recent rise in cases in Tokyo has led to fears of a second wave.

The latest reports come after Tokyo's governor confirmed the city and organisers are looking at ways to scale back next year's Games.

Japanese media said streamlining plans could involve cutting the number of spectators and reducing participation in the opening and closing ceremonies.

The Yomiuri Shimbun daily quoted an unnamed source as saying that everyone including athletes, officials and spectators would be required to take a test for the virus.

Tokyo 2020 declined to comment on those reports, saying discussions about coronavirus countermeasures would be held "from this autumn onwards".

Organisers and Tokyo officials face the twin headaches of ensuring the postponed Games can be held safely, given the pandemic, and keeping additional costs to a minimum.

But with the pandemic continuing to rage in much of the world, it remains unclear whether the Games can be held next year.

IOC chief Thomas Bach said last month that 2021 was the "last option" for holding the Tokyo Games, stressing that postponement cannot go on forever.

He declined to say whether a vaccine was a prerequisite for going ahead with the Olympics, but was lukewarm on the idea of holding them behind closed doors.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said it would be "difficult" to hold the postponed Tokyo Olympics if the coronavirus pandemic is not contained.

And Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori has said the Olympics would have to be cancelled if the pandemic isn't under control by next year.

