Venezuelan opposition leader Guaido 'at French Embassy in Caracas'

Issued on:

Venezuela's National Assembly President and opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, gestures as he speaks during a demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela March 10, 2020. © REUTERS/Manaure Quintero/File Photo
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido is at the French Embassy in Caracas, the South American country's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said Thursday. 

The news came three days after President Nicolas Maduro hinted that his rival was "in hiding" at a diplomatic location.

"We cannot enter the premises of any country's embassy whatsoever, in this case Spain or France," Arreaza said, adding that that meant an arrest by force "is not possible."

He made the comments when asked about the presence of Leopoldo Lopez, another leading opposition figure, at the Spanish ambassador's residence, and about Guaido at the French Embassy.

(AFP)

