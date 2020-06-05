Venezuelan opposition leader Guaido 'at French Embassy in Caracas'
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido is at the French Embassy in Caracas, the South American country's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said Thursday.
The news came three days after President Nicolas Maduro hinted that his rival was "in hiding" at a diplomatic location.
"We cannot enter the premises of any country's embassy whatsoever, in this case Spain or France," Arreaza said, adding that that meant an arrest by force "is not possible."
He made the comments when asked about the presence of Leopoldo Lopez, another leading opposition figure, at the Spanish ambassador's residence, and about Guaido at the French Embassy.
