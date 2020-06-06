Dortmund and Hertha take knee for Floyd, Black Lives Matter

Borussia Dortmund and Hertha berlin players take a knee in solidarity with protests raging across the United States over the death of George Floyd

Berlin (AFP)

Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin players staged a show of support for the Black Lives Matter protests by taking the knee ahead of their Bundesliga clash on Saturday.

On a day on which several Bundesliga clubs lent their support for the demonstrations, the starting eleven of both teams gathered around the centre circle and dropped to one knee for a moment's silence shortly before kick-off.

Dortmund players also donned T-shirts with slogans against racism and police brutality during their pre-match warm-up.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Bayern Munich players wore black armbands with the message "Black Lives Matter", while Mainz striker Pierre Kunde Malong took a knee after scoring in his side's 2-0 win over Frankfurt.

