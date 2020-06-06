George Floyd had a ‘big heart’, his uncle tells FRANCE 24

Protests against the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25 have erupted across the United States and around the world. But it is in South Carolina that George Floyd was born and where much of his family has lived for generations. His uncle Roger Floyd agreed to sit down with FRANCE 24 in a quiet hotel room away from the protests.

Advertising Read more

"It was just total disbelief to absorb that," Floyd said of his nephew's death. "And it was just so devastating."

George was "a good kid", he continued. Sometimes known as "Big Floyd", George had a "big heart".

Despite his family's grief and shock, Floyd expressed hope that his nephew's death might lead to lasting change.

"We need to come together as a united front and demand change," he said. "And I think we are in a posture now to make that happen."

"Every day going forward, I am going to speak his name."

Click on the video player above to watch the full interview.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe