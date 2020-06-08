Corruption trial of former head of international athletics body begins in Paris

Lamine Diack, the former head of World Athletics, arrives at the courthouse in Paris on June 8, 2020.

Lamine Diack, the former head of World Athletics' governing body, arrived in court in Paris on Monday to stand trial on charges of corruption, money laundering and breach of trust linked to a Russian doping scandal.

Prosecutors allege he solicited €3.45 million ($3.9 million) from athletes suspected of doping to cover up the allegations and allow them to continue competing, including in the 2012 London Olympic Games.

Diack, who turned 87 on Sunday, has denied wrongdoing. His lawyers have said the accusations are baseless.

Diack, from Senegal, led the governing International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), now renamed World Athletics, from 1999-2015 and was among the most influential men in track and field. He lives under house arrest in Paris and faces a jail sentence of up to 10 years if convicted.

The trial had been due to start in January but was postponed after new documents containing testimony from his son and co-defendant, Papa Massata Diack, were submitted to the court.

Senegal has refused to extradite Papa Massata, who worked as a marketing consultant for the IAAF. He also faces charges of money laundering, corruption and breach of trust, according to the indictment, and will be tried in absentia.

Playing 'cat and mouse' with French court

Papa Massata's French lawyer on Monday said his client's Senegalese counterparts were indispensable to his defence but had been unable to travel to Paris because of coronavirus border restrictions.

The prosecution said Papa Massata was a fugitive playing "cat and mouse" with the French court.

The other defendants are Habib Cisse, Diack's former lawyer at the IAAF; Gabriel Dolle, who oversaw doping tests at the IAAF; and Russians Valentin Balakhnitchev and Alexei Melnikov, who were chief and head athletics coach, respectively, of Russia's athletics' federation at the time of the alleged cover-up.

Balakhnitchev and Melnikov were not in court.

Web of corruption in athletics

Investigators at the French National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) describe a web of corruption in world athletics under Diack's leadership.

In a separate case, French prosecutors are investigating alleged bribes related to the Olympics and World Athletics Championships.

They suspect the bidding committee for Tokyo's 2020 Olympic Games, which have been postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, bribed the Diacks in 2013 to secure votes, which the committee has denied.

Sebastian Coe, Diack's successor at World Athletics, has undertaken to rebuild trust in track and field and has introduced changes to the sport's governance.

