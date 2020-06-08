Storm Cristobal forecast to 'weaken to depression on Monday'

Tropical Storm Cristobal is seen on a northern track over the Gulf of Mexico in a satellite image taken June 7, 2020.

Storm Cristobal is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression by Monday morning as heavy rainfall and a storm surge continue along the Gulf Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

Cristobal is located about 20 miles (35 km) north-northwest of New Orleans, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said on Sunday.

The tropical storm made landfall in southeast Louisiana on Sunday, bringing strong winds, heavy rains and the threat of damaging storm surges, the US National Hurricane Center said.

The centre of Cristobal will move inland across southeastern Louisiana through early Monday morning, then across Arkansas and Missouri by Tuesday and into Canada on Wednesday, as per NHC.

US President Donald Trump said he would be signing an emergency declaration for Louisiana, freeing up federal aid.

Meteorologists have predicted a heavier-than-usual Atlantic hurricane season.

Cristobal's formation early in the week marked the earliest that the hurricane season has seen its third named storm, US meteorologists said.

Cristobal emerged out of Tropical Storm Amanda, which left at least 26 people dead across Central America and brought flooding and landslides.

Officials consider the Atlantic hurricane season to run from June 1 to November 30.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AFP)

