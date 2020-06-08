'Violent minority' in anti-racist protests must be brought to justice, says UK's Priti Patel

A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel as she gives a statement to the House of Commons in London on June 8, 2020, on the public disorder at the Black Lives Matter protests over the weekend.

A minority of protesters who were violent during the weekend's "Black Lives Matter" protests in Britain undermined the cause and should face justice, interior minister Priti Patel said on Monday.

Patel said she sympathised with peaceful protesters but added that large gatherings were currently unlawful due to the public health risks around the spread of the new coronavirus.

"A lawless minority of protesters have regrettably turned to violence... as of this morning, the total number of arrests stood at 135," Patel told parliament, adding that they had "subverted this cause with their thuggery".

"I want to see the violent minority responsible arrested brought to justice," she added.

(REUTERS)

