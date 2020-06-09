Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza has died aged 55

Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza has died at the age of 55, June 9 2020.

Burundi’s government says President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of a heart attack at age 55.

Advertising Read more

A statement on Tuesday says the president was admitted to a hospital overnight Saturday after not feeling well. He appeared better Sunday but “to very great surprise” his health abruptly worsened Monday morning, and several hours of effort failed to revive him.

JUST IN: Govt of Burundi announce death of President Pierre Nkurunziza.

According to this statement Mr Nkurunziza died after suffering a heart attack. pic.twitter.com/Ui8fEwozga — Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) June 9, 2020

Nkurunziza took office 15 years ago, and his decision to run for a disputed third term in 2015 led Burundi into turmoil that left hundreds of people dead. Facing allegations of widespread abuses, his government angrily rejected scrutiny, becoming the first country to leave the International Criminal Court.

His death comes on the heels of elections on May 20 in which his hand-picked successor, Evariste Ndayishimiye, secured a seven-year term as president -- a result confirmed by the constitutional court last Thursday.

Ndayishimiye was due to be sworn in in August.

The statement from Burundi's presidency said the country would observe seven days of mourning beginning Tuesday.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe