Live: Thousands line the streets for George Floyd's funeral in Houston

George Floyd's casket is loaded into a hearse after being brought out of The Fountain of Praise church following a public visitation Monday, June 8, 2020, at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, U.S.

George Floyd will be buried in Houston on Tuesday, two weeks after his death while being held by police in a Minneapolis street, as more anti-racism rallies inspired by his treatment were set to take place in the United States and Europe. Follow our liveblog for all the latest news.

Advertising Read more

* Thousands pay homage in Houston.

* More anti-racism protests planned in US and Europe.

* Bail has been set at $1.25 million for Derek Chauvin, the police officer accused of Floyd's murder.

* Floyd's case now an electoral campaign issue.

