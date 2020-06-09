Skip to main content
LIVE

Live: Thousands line the streets for George Floyd's funeral in Houston

Issued on: Modified:

George Floyd's casket is loaded into a hearse after being brought out of The Fountain of Praise church following a public visitation Monday, June 8, 2020, at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, U.S.
George Floyd's casket is loaded into a hearse after being brought out of The Fountain of Praise church following a public visitation Monday, June 8, 2020, at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, U.S. REUTERS - POOL
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

George Floyd will be buried in Houston on Tuesday, two weeks after his death while being held by police in a Minneapolis street, as more anti-racism rallies inspired by his treatment were set to take place in the United States and Europe. Follow our liveblog for all the latest news.

 * Thousands pay homage in Houston.

* More anti-racism protests planned in US and Europe.

* Bail has been set at $1.25 million for Derek Chauvin, the police officer accused of Floyd's murder.

* Floyd's case now an electoral campaign issue.

