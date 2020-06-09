Palestinian PM submits 'counter-proposal' to Trump's Middle East peace plan
Palestinians have submitted a response to the US Mideast plan which sees parts of the West Bank being annexed by Israel, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Tuesday.
"We submitted a counter-proposal to the Quartet a few days ago," he said, referring to the United States, Russia, the United Nations and the European Union.
He said that it proposed the creation of a "sovereign Palestinian state, independent and demilitarised" with "minor modifications of borders where necessary".
(AFP)
