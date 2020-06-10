Banksy artwork stolen from Paris’s Bataclan concert hall found in Italy

File photo taken June 25, 2018 of a man taking a photograph of an artwork by Banksy on a side street near the Bataclan concert hall, Paris.

Italian police said Wednesday they have retrieved a Banksy work commemorating the victims of the November 2015 Paris terror attacks that was stolen from the Bataclan concert hall.

Advertising Read more

The work was an image of a girl in mourning, painted on one of the emergency doors of the famed venue in the French capital, where 90 people were killed in the November 13, 2015, Paris attacks. It had been cut out and taken in 2019.

"We have recovered the door stolen in the Bataclan with a Banksy work portraying a sad young girl," a senior Italian police officer told AFP in Teramo, adding the raid was conducted with French police.

The work was found in an abandoned farmhouse in the Abruzzo region, according to l'Aquila prosecutor Michele Renzo, who said further details would be provided at a press conference on Thursday.

The theft of Banksy's white stencilled, mourning girl sparked shock in France, with the Bataclan management expressing its "deep indignation" that the artwork, "a symbol of recollection and belonging to all: locals, Parisians, citizens of the world" had been "taken from us”.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe