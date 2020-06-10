Chelsea target Werner 'a brutal weapon', says Hasenhuettl

Leipzig's Germany striker Timo Werner has scored three hat-tricks in the Bundesliga this season.

Berlin (AFP)

Germany striker Timo Werner could be a "brutal weapon" in the Premier League if his move from RB Leipzig to Chelsea goes through, according to his former coach Ralph Hasenhuettl.

Media reports claim the English side are poised to meet the release clause, said to be around 60 million euros (£53 million, $67 million) in Werner's contract despite the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The football (in England) is very intense and fast. That in turn suits Timo," Hasenhuettl told German magazine Sport Bild.

"With his speed, he can be a brutal weapon in the right team."

Werner played under Hasenhuettl, who now manages Southampton in England's top flight, when the Austrian coach was in charge of Leipzig from 2016 until 2018.

The 24-year-old has a career-high 25 goals in the Bundesliga this season, including three hat-tricks.

Only Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, who has found the net 30 times, has scored more times in Germany's top flight this term.

Hasenhuettl said fleet-footed Werner has the speed to make an impact in England, but will need extra support from Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

Werner is a sensitive player who "sometimes needs a shoulder to lean on, or a little more encouragement," said Hasenhuettl.

"But what I always liked about him is that he scores goals that nobody else can.

"Give him a little bit of space and he is almost unstoppable.

"He has so many qualities that will always put him above others."

