Everton players, Ancelotti agree wage deferrals

London (AFP)

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti and a number of the first-team squad have joined senior club officials in accepting wage deferrals during the coronavirus shutdown.

In an email being sent to fans, chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale said Ancelotti and his backroom staff had taken voluntary cuts and deferrals of up to 30 percent of their salaries from the start of the crisis in mid-March.

A number of first-team players have agreed their own voluntary deferrals, some of which go as high as 50 percent of their pay packets for the next three months.

"Everyone taking reductions and deferrals has volunteered to do so," said Barrett-Baxendale.

"On behalf of the board and, I am sure, every Evertonian -- I would like to express my sincere thanks to every single one of them for demonstrating such integrity and honour in helping the Everton family through this challenging time."

Everton posted a £111.8 million ($143 million) loss for the 2018/19 season, the worst financial figures in the Premier League.

Since then Ancelotti, a three-time Champions League-winning coach, was lured to Merseyside in December on a lucrative four-and-a-half year deal.

Everton's season will resume on June 21 with the Merseyside derby against runaway leaders Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's men could seal the title against their local rivals should Manchester City lose to Arsenal on June 17.

With so much riding on the match, the fixture could yet be moved to a neutral venue to ensure no fans turn up outside the ground.

The safety advisory group of Liverpool City Council are set to provide a decision on the game on Wednesday.

"We continue to work with our colleagues at the council and other organisations, to ensure the right decision is made for all parties and will advise you as soon as an outcome is reached," said Barrett-Baxendale.

"Whilst it may go against every instinct you have as a football fan I, most respectfully, appeal to you, on behalf of the club and players, to please stay safe and stay at home to watch our games on the television -- and not to consider heading to the stadium or gathering as part of a group in any other public places."

© 2020 AFP