One positive case in latest round of Premier League testing

The English Premier League is set to resume on June 17
London (AFP)

Just one positive case was recorded from the Premier League's latest round of coronavirus testing of players and staff with a week to go before the season restarts.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 8 June and Tuesday 9 June, 1,213 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, one has tested positive," the league said in a statement.

The identity of the individual and club was not revealed.

Testing will continue on a twice-weekly basis to ensure the season, which was suspended in March because of the pandemic, can be completed.

The English top-flight will resume on June 17 as Sheffield United travel to Aston Villa and Manchester City host Arsenal.

