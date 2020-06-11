Skip to main content
Ivory Coast soldiers killed in attack at border post near Burkina Faso

Ivory Coast army officers march during the funeral of Colonel Issiaka Ouattara, a key figure in the years-long unrest that gripped Ivory Coast at the start of the century, at the Ivory Coast Army headquarters in Abidjan on February 6, 2020. © Issouf Sanogo, AFP
Some 12 Ivorian soldiers were killed and another seven wounded in an attack at a northern border post near Burkina Faso early on Thursday, a senior officer at the Ivorian army chief of staff office told Reuters by phone.

Two other gendarmes are reported missing, while one assailant was killed.

The officer said the assailants were believed to have come from neighbouring Burkina Faso.

Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso launched a joint military operation last month to the tackle expanding threat from Islamist jihadists linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State in the Sahel region.

