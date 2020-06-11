La Liga resumes after three months away as Sevilla defeat Betis

Lucas Ocampos (R) celebrates with teammates after putting Sevilla ahead in their 2-0 win over Betis as La Liga returned after a three-month suspension on Thursday

Madrid (AFP)

Sevilla beat Real Betis 2-0 as La Liga returned after three months away on Thursday, becoming the second of Europe's five major leagues to resume following the coronavirus pandemic.

After the Bundesliga in Germany restarted on May 16, La Liga opened its doors again to players but not supporters at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, where the usually vibrant Seville derby was played in front of empty stands.

The game was the first in Spain's top flight since March 10 but 93 days later another professional fixture has been completed without incident, offering further encouragement to the Premier League in England and Serie A in Italy.

Lucas Ocampos gave Sevilla the lead from a 56th-minute penalty and Fernando then added the second goal for the home side, who are third in the table.

